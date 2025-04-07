Cruise Ship MV Bolette Visit

The cruise ship MV Bolette will arrive in St Helena at 07:00 on Wednesday, 09 April 2025. There are 990 passengers on board.

Tours are due to depart from Jamestown Wharf at 08:00. It is expected that the passengers will carry the following currencies: Euros, Dollars and Great British Pounds (GBP). Currency exchange rate information is available from the Bank of St Helena and the Tourist Office.

The MV Bolette will depart St Helena at approximately 17:00.

Temporary One-Way Traffic System

The public are advised that a temporary one way system will be in place on Wednesday, 09 April from 08:30 to 15:00 for the cruise ship visit.

This system, designed to improve safety and reduce congestion, will direct traffic from Gordons Post towards Hutts Gate along Tomb Road. Vehicles traveling in the opposite direction will be diverted from Hutts Gate to Gordons Post via The Dungeon, as shown on the map below.

This is a familiar procedure, used during previous cruise ship visits, and likely to be implemented again in the future.

The one-way route will be clearly signposted and will be removed as soon as it is no longer necessary.

We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their understanding in this matter.