The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2024

St Helena’s primary schools have a longstanding history of involvement in the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC), established in 1883. This tradition expanded two years ago to include writers from Prince Andrew School.

Annually engaging thousands, the competition celebrates student achievement, empowers youth voices, and builds creative writing skills. Each year, a Commonwealth-focused theme promotes empathy and diverse perspectives on global challenges.

In 2024, the theme of the competition was ‘Our Common Wealth’, asking entrants to consider how they deal with adversity, and how community and culture can be used to encourage resilience and hope in a world with a growing number of global issues.

The topics for the junior category were:

Describe a new eco-friendly habit you could adopt to contribute positively to a greener Commonwealth.

Imagine a dialogue between yourself and a grandparent, discussing themes of resilience and hope, and elucidate on the insights each generation can offer the other.

Envision participating in a beach clean-up where you unexpectedly discover the ability to communicate with sea creatures. Depict the conversation and your response.

Illustrate how you would navigate making friends with peers during a school exchange program in a Commonwealth country different from your own, considering cultural similarities and differences.

The topics for the senior category were:

“In the words of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, ‘It’s worth remembering that it is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change.’ What practical measures can you initiate to address the climate crisis?”

Craft a persuasive speech outlining today’s most pressing global challenge and propose how Commonwealth values can be instrumental in its resolution.

Reflecting on the essence of ‘aiga’ or family values in Samoan culture, explore how similar core values from your heritage can foster cooperation and community within the Commonwealth.

Compose a letter addressed to your country’s leader, advising on strategies to realize the goals of peace, liberty, and progress as envisioned in the Commonwealth’s London Declaration.

An awards ceremony was held at Plantation House on Tuesday 15 April, presented by HE Acting Governor, Tasha Harris, and Head Teacher of Harford Primary, Carlean Crowie. 19 students were awarded bronze medals, 20 were awarded silver medals and five were awarded gold medals at the ceremony.

Head Teacher of Harford Primary, Carlean Crowie, commented:

“This year, we celebrated a record-breaking 44 winners – a clear reflection of the remarkable growth and development in pupils’ writing across our schools. I hope this success inspires even more pupils to embrace the challenge of the 2025 competition with renewed enthusiasm and determination.”

Photos

Head Teacher, Carlean Crowie delivering the opening speech

HE Acting Governor, Tasha Harris, delivering congratulatory remarks

Recipients of the Bronze Award

Recipients of the Silver Award

Recipients of the Gold Award

Interim Portfolio Director, Marie Horton, delivered closing remarks

