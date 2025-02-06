St Helena Government and Bank of Saint Helena Seeking Feedback on Banking Services on St Helena

The St Helena Government (SHG) and the Bank of Saint Helena (BOSH) would like to remind residents, businesses, and other users of banking services that they are still seeking feedback on the use of banking services on St Helena. This is part of an important initiative to modernise the island’s financial services, as outlined in the St Helena Sustainable Economic Development Strategy 2023-33.

As part of this ongoing work, SHG is developing a banking policy and action plan that will guide improvements in banking services, benefiting both the community and businesses on the island. Your feedback will play a crucial role in identifying the areas that require investment to better meet the needs of everyone on St Helena.

The survey remains open until tomorrow, 18:00, Friday 07 February 2025, and it is encouraged that all those who use banking services participate. Responses will help SHG and BOSH understand the full scope of banking activity on the island, ensuring that future improvements are targeted effectively.

How to Participate:

Online: The survey is available online at https://www.sainthelenabank.com/survey

In Person: If you do not have internet access, you can complete the survey at the Bank of Saint Helena (BOSH) branch on Market Street, Jamestown or at the Ascension branch, Administration Building, Georgetown.

SHG and BOSH are also working with independent professional advisors who will be visiting St Helena from 18 February to 25 February 2025.

If you are interested in speaking to the team in person, register your interest by contacting Alexandria Thomas, Economic Development Portfolio Assistant, via email: alexandria.thomas@sainthelena.gov.sh.

All feedback will be kept strictly confidential.

#StHelena #BankofStHelena #BankSurvey

SHG

06 February 2025