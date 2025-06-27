St Helena Government

Proposed Changes To Public Transport Service Timetables

27 June 2025

Following a review of the Public Transport Service, it is evident that the running costs of our public transport service has been significantly impacted due to increased operating costs,  the approved subsidy of £87k being exceeded, and consistently low ridership on various routes. To address these challenges and ensure the sustainability of the service, we are proposing initial adjustments to the current schedules.

The proposed changes are detailed in the table below and will come into effect on 1 July 2025:

ROUTEDAYTIMEDESTINATIONDATE TO CEASEDATE OF CHANGE
Route 1Friday2135Bottom Woods – Jamestown1 July 2025 
Route 1Saturday0140Jamestown – Bottom Woods1 July 2025 
Route 1Sunday0140Jamestown – Bottom Woods1 July 2025 
Route 1Saturday2330Jamestown – Bottom Woods 1 July 2025
Route 2Tuesday, Friday & Saturday0913Levelwood – Jamestown1 July 2025 
Route 2Tuesday, Friday & Saturday1300Jamestown – Levelwood1 July 2025 
Route 2Thursday1400Golf Club – Jamestown 1 July 2025
Route 2Thursday1430Jamestown – Golf Club 1 July 2025
Route 2Saturday2140Levelwood – Jamestown1 July 2025 
Route 2Sunday0140Jamestown- Levelwood1 July 2025 
Route 3Monday, Wednesday,  Friday0905White Gate – Jamestown1 July 2025 
Route 3Tuesday0856 1335Thompsons Hill – Jamestown and return1 July 2025 
Route 3Sunday0140Jamestown – White Gate1 July 2025 
Route 3Saturday2330Jamestown – White Gate 1 July 2025
Route 4Monday0945Sandy Bay – HTH Clinic1 July 2025 
Route 4Monday1200HTH Clinic – Sandy Bay1 July 2025 
Route 4Friday0900Sandy Bay – Jamestown1 July 2025 
Route 4Friday1330Jamestown – Sandy Bay1 July 2025 

Proposed bus schedules for the Ladder Hill Road Closure will involve adjusted departure and arrival times for certain routes. A significant change will be the addition of a changeover hub at the Alarm Forest bus stop.

To optimise efficiency:

  • Passengers from Routes 1 and 2, Jamestown, Longwood, and Levelwood will transfer to Route 3 to travel to St Pauls and HTH. The reverse will apply for passengers from the St Pauls/HTH areas.
  • Passengers from lower HTH will connect with Route 4 to use the Route 2 bus and change at White Gate.

The revised timetables for July 2025 can be found on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/publictransportservice/.

In addition to these adjustments, we are also considering an additional Monday to Friday morning service from Longwood to Jamestown, departing approximately 08:00. Further details on this potential new service will be announced in due course.

A revised bus timetable, reflecting changes following Ladder Hill Road’s reopening, will be published for August.

SHG appreciates the community’s understanding and continued support as we work to provide a more efficient and sustainable public transport system for St Helena.

