Proposed Changes To Public Transport Service Timetables

Following a review of the Public Transport Service, it is evident that the running costs of our public transport service has been significantly impacted due to increased operating costs, the approved subsidy of £87k being exceeded, and consistently low ridership on various routes. To address these challenges and ensure the sustainability of the service, we are proposing initial adjustments to the current schedules.

The proposed changes are detailed in the table below and will come into effect on 1 July 2025:

ROUTE DAY TIME DESTINATION DATE TO CEASE DATE OF CHANGE Route 1 Friday 2135 Bottom Woods – Jamestown 1 July 2025 Route 1 Saturday 0140 Jamestown – Bottom Woods 1 July 2025 Route 1 Sunday 0140 Jamestown – Bottom Woods 1 July 2025 Route 1 Saturday 2330 Jamestown – Bottom Woods 1 July 2025 Route 2 Tuesday, Friday & Saturday 0913 Levelwood – Jamestown 1 July 2025 Route 2 Tuesday, Friday & Saturday 1300 Jamestown – Levelwood 1 July 2025 Route 2 Thursday 1400 Golf Club – Jamestown 1 July 2025 Route 2 Thursday 1430 Jamestown – Golf Club 1 July 2025 Route 2 Saturday 2140 Levelwood – Jamestown 1 July 2025 Route 2 Sunday 0140 Jamestown- Levelwood 1 July 2025 Route 3 Monday, Wednesday, Friday 0905 White Gate – Jamestown 1 July 2025 Route 3 Tuesday 0856 1335 Thompsons Hill – Jamestown and return 1 July 2025 Route 3 Sunday 0140 Jamestown – White Gate 1 July 2025 Route 3 Saturday 2330 Jamestown – White Gate 1 July 2025 Route 4 Monday 0945 Sandy Bay – HTH Clinic 1 July 2025 Route 4 Monday 1200 HTH Clinic – Sandy Bay 1 July 2025 Route 4 Friday 0900 Sandy Bay – Jamestown 1 July 2025 Route 4 Friday 1330 Jamestown – Sandy Bay 1 July 2025

Proposed bus schedules for the Ladder Hill Road Closure will involve adjusted departure and arrival times for certain routes. A significant change will be the addition of a changeover hub at the Alarm Forest bus stop.

To optimise efficiency:

Passengers from Routes 1 and 2, Jamestown, Longwood, and Levelwood will transfer to Route 3 to travel to St Pauls and HTH. The reverse will apply for passengers from the St Pauls/HTH areas.

Passengers from lower HTH will connect with Route 4 to use the Route 2 bus and change at White Gate.

The revised timetables for July 2025 can be found on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/publictransportservice/.

In addition to these adjustments, we are also considering an additional Monday to Friday morning service from Longwood to Jamestown, departing approximately 08:00. Further details on this potential new service will be announced in due course.

A revised bus timetable, reflecting changes following Ladder Hill Road’s reopening, will be published for August.

SHG appreciates the community’s understanding and continued support as we work to provide a more efficient and sustainable public transport system for St Helena.