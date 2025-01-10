St Helena Government

Public Consultation on Proposed Minimum Wage Increase

10 January 2025

The public are invited to participate in a consultation on proposed increases to the minimum wage for the period 2025/26 to 2027/28.

Consultation Opportunities:

  • Public Meeting: A public meeting will be held on Thursday, 16 January 2025 at 19:00 at the Museum in Jamestown.
  • Stall at the Canister: A consultation stall will be set up outside the Canister on Thursday, 16 January and Friday, 17 January 2025 from 12:00 PM to 14:00
  • Contact Head of Strategic Policy, Ann Muir at the Castle on 22470 for a one to one session

Detailed figures for each option are available below:

 Trajectories 
Option 1Option 2Option 3
 HourlyAnnual  HourlyAnnual  HourlyAnnual 
2025/26£4.33£8,443.50£4.50£8,775.00£4.50£8,775.00
2026/27£4.66£9,087.00£5.00£9,750.00£5.20£10,140.00
2027/28£5.00£9,750.00£5.50£10,725.00£6.00£11,700.00

SHG
