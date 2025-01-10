Public Consultation on Proposed Minimum Wage Increase

The public are invited to participate in a consultation on proposed increases to the minimum wage for the period 2025/26 to 2027/28.

Consultation Opportunities:

Public Meeting: A public meeting will be held on Thursday, 16 January 2025 at 19:00 at the Museum in Jamestown.

Stall at the Canister: A consultation stall will be set up outside the Canister on Thursday, 16 January and Friday, 17 January 2025 from 12:00 PM to 14:00

Contact Head of Strategic Policy, Ann Muir at the Castle on 22470 for a one to one session

Detailed figures for each option are available below:

Trajectories Option 1 Option 2 Option 3 Hourly Annual Hourly Annual Hourly Annual 2025/26 £4.33 £8,443.50 £4.50 £8,775.00 £4.50 £8,775.00 2026/27 £4.66 £9,087.00 £5.00 £9,750.00 £5.20 £10,140.00 2027/28 £5.00 £9,750.00 £5.50 £10,725.00 £6.00 £11,700.00

SHG

10 January 2025



