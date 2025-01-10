Public Consultation on Proposed Minimum Wage Increase

10 January 2025
The public are invited to participate in a consultation on proposed increases to the minimum wage for the period 2025/26 to 2027/28.
Consultation Opportunities:
- Public Meeting: A public meeting will be held on Thursday, 16 January 2025 at 19:00 at the Museum in Jamestown.
- Stall at the Canister: A consultation stall will be set up outside the Canister on Thursday, 16 January and Friday, 17 January 2025 from 12:00 PM to 14:00
- Contact Head of Strategic Policy, Ann Muir at the Castle on 22470 for a one to one session
Detailed figures for each option are available below:
|Trajectories
|Option 1
|Option 2
|Option 3
|Hourly
|Annual
|Hourly
|Annual
|Hourly
|Annual
|2025/26
|£4.33
|£8,443.50
|£4.50
|£8,775.00
|£4.50
|£8,775.00
|2026/27
|£4.66
|£9,087.00
|£5.00
|£9,750.00
|£5.20
|£10,140.00
|2027/28
|£5.00
|£9,750.00
|£5.50
|£10,725.00
|£6.00
|£11,700.00
SHG
10 January 2025