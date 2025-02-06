Prince Andrew School to be Renamed

The Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio (ESE) today announced it will be changing the name of the island’s only secondary school. This decision follows approval from the Portfolio Advisory Board, the Chief Minister, and Buckingham Palace. The school, currently named Prince Andrew School (PAS), believes this change is a crucial step in ensuring its name embodies the values, aspirations, and identity of its students and the wider community.

The decision to rename the school stems from several factors, including recent public controversy and negative media coverage. The school believes a neutral name will foster a positive and forward-thinking learning environment, free from contentious associations. This renaming also provides an opportunity to select a name that aligns with the school’s shared principles and aspirations for students and St Helena.

Head Teacher, Phil Toal, commented:

“While we respect history, we must also be mindful of how past associations impact the present and future. Choosing a new name allows us to honour the contributions of our students and community without the burden of controversial ties.”

The new name will be selected through a student-led process. All students will have the opportunity to submit name suggestions to the Student Council. The Student Council, with support from the School Leadership Team, will shortlist the options. Shortlisted names will be reviewed by the Portfolio Advisory Board before a school-wide student vote. The winning name will be submitted to the Portfolio Advisory Board for final approval.

The name selection process is expected to be completed within Term 2A (16 January to 28 February 2025), with the official launch of the new name planned for the start of the next academic year in September 2025.

In addition to the name change, the Student Council is also reviewing the school uniform. The new uniform will be phased in gradually, beginning with Year 7, over approximately five years. This phased approach will minimise the financial burden on parents and allow for the use of existing uniform stocks. Further details about the uniform will be shared as the Student Council’s review progresses.

The school encourages parents and community members to contact them with any questions or concerns. For further enquiries or to provide feedback, please contact Head Teacher, Phil Toal by telephone on 24290 or via email through phil.toal@sainthelena.edu.sh.

#StHelena #Education #SchoolNameChange

SHG

06 February 2025