Police and Crime Panel Meeting Scheduled for January 2025

The third meeting of the Police and Crime Panel will take place on Wednesday 22 January 2025 from 14:30 to 16:00. This meeting will be held at the Education Learning Centre, Jamestown.

The agenda will include a Police and Crime Panel report from the Chief of Police and a question and answer (QA) section. A report summary will be made available to the public the day before the meeting via the SHG website at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/portfolios/safety-security-and-home-affairs/police-service/.

The panel consists of the following members:

Governor Nigel Phillips CBE (Chairperson)

Administrator of Ascension Island, Simon Minshull

Minister for Safety, Security and Home Affairs (SSHA), Jeffrey Ellick

Elected Member of the St Helena Legislative Council, Gillian Brooks

Portfolio Director for SSHA, Alex Mitham

Crown Prosecutor, Simon Dykes

Chief Executive Officer for the Equality and Human Rights Commission, Catherine Turner

We welcome attendance and input from all community members and stakeholders as these reforms progress.

For more information please contact:

Chief of Police, David Price, by telephone on (00290) 22626 or by email through david.price@sainthelena.gov.sh.

You can also view the Police and Crime Plan online at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/St-Helena-Police-Service-Police-and-Crime-Plan-v1.1.pdf.

A recording of the meeting will be uploaded on the SHG YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@sthelenagovernment1638.

#StHelena #RSHP #PoliceandCrimePanel

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

13 January 2025