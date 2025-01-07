Viral Respiratory Tract Infections

Over the past few weeks, there have been a number people within the community with virus infections causing coughs, colds, headaches, and vomiting. No specific viruses have been identified on St Helena, but given that there are currently large outbreaks in the UK of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and SARS CoV19, as well as rhinovirus (the common cold), and that we have had lots of arrivals from there in the run up to Christmas, it is probably the same mixture of viruses.

All of these viruses can cause a range of symptoms including blocked or runny nose, sore throat, a dry cough, headache and generalised muscle aches, sometimes with fevers. The same virus can cause different types and severity of symptoms in different people.

What to do if you’ve got an infection

As with any viral respiratory tract infection, most people do not need any specific treatment. You can take paracetamol or ibuprofen for the headaches and fever, as well as simple cough linctus for the cough. These medications are usually available in the local shops.

There is no need to come to the General Hospital to see a nurse or doctor if you are experiencing these symptoms. It is actually best to stay away given that you might pass your infection onto unwell people or medical staff. Crowded places should also be avoided as you risk passing the infection onto others.

Very rarely you can get a bacterial infection on top of the viral one. If your cough starts producing a lot of yellow or green sputum and you start to feel unwell with shortness of breath, chest pains and persistent fevers, it maybe that you have a bacterial infection. In these cases you should seek clinical advice as you may need antibiotics. However, in most cases you should be back to normal within a few days.