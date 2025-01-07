Change To School Term Times

It has become necessary to make changes to the published term times for the current academic year (2024-25)

The public will be aware of a recent visit by a team from Hampshire, conducting an Education Standards Review on the primary schools provision. This has led to a partnership with Hampshire and has generated access to substantial support, with training and upskilling opportunities for all teaching staff.

Rearranging the current Staff Development Days (SDDs) will enable staff to access and implement relevant strategies from this training within this academic year.

To support these training opportunities the Minister for Education Skills and Employment Portfolio has approved the following changes for Term 2A:

Additional school holidays in January 2025:

13, 14 & 15January 2025 – these are now SDDs to support staff training.

First Teaching Day:

Thursday, 16 January 2025.

The updated Term times 2024-25 with the above changes is available on the St Helena Government website www.sainthelena.gov.sh or directly from the Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio.

The Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio appreciates your support and understanding regarding these changes and apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.