Statistical Update: Population

The St Helena Statistics Office has released new estimates for the total population of St Helena, and the number of births and deaths. Please note that these population estimates are provisional.

At the end of May 2024 there were an estimated 4,193 people on the island, a decrease from the end of April, when there were an estimated 4,223. Of the people on the island, an estimated 4,059 people were residents, and 134 were visitors. This compares to an estimated 4,073 residents on the island at the end of April, and 4,148 residents on the island a year ago, at the end of May 2023.

Compared to the end of May 2023 there has been a decrease in the number of resident children on-island (0-14 years) and those of roughly working age (15-64 years) by 35 and 81 respectively, but an increase in those 65 and over, by 27. As a result the Old Aged Dependency Ratio of the resident on-island population (the number of those 65 and over compared to those of roughly working age) is estimated to be 47.9 at the end of May 2024, an increase compared to May 2023, when it was estimated to be 45.2.

Get the data

A data file with monthly statistics on population estimates to the end of May 2024 can be downloaded here. The file includes population totals, arrivals, departures, births, and deaths.