Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest provisional estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena.

Arrivals

In September 2024, there were an estimated 315 arrivals, with 310 arriving by air. 73 people arrived for leisure, including 27 non-St Helenians and 46 St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island. 5 people arrived by yacht or ship. During the last 12 months (October 2023 to September 2024) there have been 4,238 arrivals, compared to 4,170 in the same period a year ago – a 1.6% increase. Of those arrivals, 1,911 were for a leisure purpose, this is 0.7% more than the same period in the previous year when arrivals for leisure purposes totalled 1,898.

Departures

In September 2024 there were an estimated 231 departures from the island, 84 less than the number of arrivals. 223 left by air with the remaining 8 leaving by sea. During the last 12 months (October 2023 to September 2024), there were a total of 4,280 departures, compared to 4,225 in the same period a year ago - an increase of 1.3%, and 42 more than the number of arrivals.

Get the data

A file in Excel format with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to September 2024 can be downloaded here.