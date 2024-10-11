Weather And Sea State Warning

Strong, gale force winds are forecast across the island over the weekend from Saturday 12 October at 12:00 UTC to Monday 14 October 2024 with a risk of these bringing some disruption.

The forecasted south-easterly winds bring a risk of gusts reaching 35-45 KT, with an additional risk of occasional gusts peaking 45-50 KT in exposed areas such as Levelwood, Sandy Bay, Blue Hill and potentially Longwood. Winds will peak on Saturday night and remain strong through to Sunday. Winds will gradually ease on Monday morning.

Care should be taken if out walking or hiking, and it would be advisable to secure any loose items which may blow away, such as wheelie bins. Motorists are also advised to look out for loose debris on roads.

In addition, St Helena will also be experiencing a large south-westerly swell from 18:00 UTC on Saturday 12 October 2024 which is forecast to continue through to Monday evening 14 October 2024. This might cause some unsettled sea conditions in James Bay and Rupert’s Bay.

The public are asked to take precautions when accessing the Sea Front area. To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are also asked to take care when parking near the safety rails. The same conditions are expected in Rupert’s Bay and the public are advised to take care in the beach, shears and wharf areas.

Port Control will be monitoring sea conditions and may restrict access to the Sea Front and Jamestown Wharf if conditions worsen. Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely tied to their moorings.

Please note this warning may potentially be extended if necessary.