Road Works at Jamestown Sea Front – Update

Due to the cargo operations scheduled for next week, the demonstration works using the Minimac paver have been brought forward to tomorrow Friday 1 March 2024 at 10:00.

This will take place on the seafront, from the road through the arch to the start of the concrete pavement near the HM Customs building. The public are welcome to attend to see how the paver works and what the new road surface looks like.

The road will remain open and traffic will be managed accordingly. All car parks in this vicinity will need to be vacated between 08:30 and 15:30. We thank the public in advance for their understanding.