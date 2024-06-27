Programme Management Office Drop-In Session

Proposed Disabled Access at the Education Learning Centre and Proposed Railing System Along the High Risk Area of the Jamestown Run

The Programme Management Office (PMO) will hold a public consultation drop-in session on the works that are being proposed to:

Allow disabled access to the Education Leaning Centre (ELC)

Reduce the safety risk along the high risk area identified at the Jamestown Run

The drop-in session will take place on Friday 5 July 2024, between 10:00 and 14:00 in The Market, Jamestown.

Both projects have been approved for funding under the UK funded Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) – Micro Project Budget 2024/25, in partnership with the FCDO.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and view the plans. We look forward to seeing you.