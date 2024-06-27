St Helena Government

Programme Management Office Drop-In Session

27 June 2024

Proposed Disabled Access at the Education Learning Centre and Proposed Railing System Along the High Risk Area of the Jamestown Run

The Programme Management Office (PMO) will hold a public consultation drop-in session on the works that are being proposed to:

  • Allow disabled access to the Education Leaning Centre (ELC)
  • Reduce the safety risk along the high risk area identified at the Jamestown Run 

The drop-in session will take place on Friday 5 July 2024, between 10:00 and 14:00 in The Market, Jamestown. 

Both projects have been approved for funding under the UK funded Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) – Micro Project Budget 2024/25, in partnership with the FCDO.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and view the plans. We look forward to seeing you.

