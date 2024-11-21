Introduction of a Publically Accessible Register of Beneficial Ownership for St Helena’s Company Registry

St Helena Government (SHG) recently published the draft Companies (Amendment) Bill 2024. The Bill, if enacted into law by the Legislative Council, would form the basis for the creation of a Publically Accessible Register of Beneficial Ownership (PARBO) for companies registered on St Helena.

A public drop-in session scheduled for tomorrow, 22 November, at the Economic Development Office in the Castle has been postponed to next Friday 29 November 2024 from 12:30 to 16:00.

The draft Bill is accessible at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/bills-for-an-ordinance/. SHG has published an explanatory note, outlining the background, rationale, impacts, and implications of the policy. The explanatory note welcomes feedback on the Bill, so that it can be appropriately debated by Legislative Council in the formal sitting next month. The explanatory note can be accessed on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Explanatory-information-note_Companies-Amendment-Bill-2024.pdf.