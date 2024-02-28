St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Flu Vaccination Clinics

28 February 2024

The Health and Social Care Services Portfolio would like to inform the public that Flu Vaccination clinics will be held during the month of March 2024.

The first round of vaccinations will take place at the clinics listed below and are open to anyone over the age of 18 years who meets the following criteria:

  • Pregnant women;
  • Anyone living in a residential/nursing home;
  • Patients currently on immunosuppressing medication
  • Chronic Disease patients
  • Frontline workers

Please note these will be walk-in clinics and appointments are not required.

DateTimeLocation
Monday 04 March 202413:30 – 16:00Jamestown Outpatient Clinic
Tuesday 05 March 202410:00 – 12:30Half Tree Hollow Clinic
Thursday 07 March 202410:30 – 12:30Levelwood Clinic
13:30 – 16:00Jamestown Outpatient Clinic
Friday 08 March 202413:30 – 16:00Jamestown Outpatient Clinic

Any persons who have already pre-booked a vaccine will be contacted and advised of their appointment date.

St Helena Government Communications Hub

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh