The Health and Social Care Services Portfolio would like to inform the public that Flu Vaccination clinics will be held during the month of March 2024.

The first round of vaccinations will take place at the clinics listed below and are open to anyone over the age of 18 years who meets the following criteria:

Pregnant women;

Anyone living in a residential/nursing home;

Patients currently on immunosuppressing medication

Chronic Disease patients

Frontline workers

Please note these will be walk-in clinics and appointments are not required.

Date Time Location Monday 04 March 2024 13:30 – 16:00 Jamestown Outpatient Clinic Tuesday 05 March 2024 10:00 – 12:30 Half Tree Hollow Clinic Thursday 07 March 2024 10:30 – 12:30 Levelwood Clinic 13:30 – 16:00 Jamestown Outpatient Clinic Friday 08 March 2024 13:30 – 16:00 Jamestown Outpatient Clinic

Any persons who have already pre-booked a vaccine will be contacted and advised of their appointment date.