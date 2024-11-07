ENRP Asset Licenses

The Environmental Natural Resources and Planning (ENRP) Portfolio wishes to advise tenants that licences for their agriculture assets for the period 2024-2025 will be available for signing from Monday 11 November to Monday 9 December 2024 from 09:00 to 15:30

No licences will be sent out, therefore all tenants must visit the ENRP Office at Scotland to sign their licence.

For further information, please contact the Farmers Support staff on telephone 24724 or email martina-leo@sainthelena.gov.sh or frederick.green@sainthelena.gov.sh

SHG

7 November 2024

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh