The public are advised that Jamestown Wharf will be closed on Friday 6 September 2024 from 08:30 due to the movement of containers in preparation for the next arrival of the cargo ship, and also to assist with other port activities.

The wharf will reopen as soon as operations have been completed.

Any inconvenience is regretted and Port Control would like to thank the public and port users in advance for their patience and continued support.