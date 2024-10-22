Teaching CPR and AED Use at Prince Andrew School for ‘Restart a Heart Day 2024’

The paramedic team from the Health and Social Care Portfolio taught life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) skills to 33 Year 9 students at Prince Andrew School on Wednesday 16 October, marking ‘Restart a Heart Day 2024’. This global initiative aims to raise awareness about cardiac arrest and the importance of early intervention.

‘Restart a Heart Day’ takes place worldwide every year on 16 October, encouraging as many people as possible to learn how to perform CPR and use an AED. Immediate action from bystanders during cardiac emergencies can more than double survival rates.

The paramedic team plans to deliver this CPR training annually to every Year 9 group, ensuring that young people across the island are equipped with the knowledge and confidence to act in an emergency.

Special thanks go to Head Teacher, Phil Toal, and the teaching staff at Prince Andrew School for their help in organising the event.



In support of this initiative, the public are reminded of the locations of AEDs across the island:

District Location Half Tree Hollow Half Tree Hollow Clinic (Outside of the main entrance) St Paul’s The Pavilion (Green Shed) at Francis Plain Levelwood Silver Hill Shop (Outside) Blue Hill Blue Hill Community Centre (Outside) Sandy Bay Bamboo Hedge Shop (Outside) Rupert’s Sea Rescue Building (Outside the main entrance) Longwood Royal St Helena Police Post (Outside) Jamestown Customs Building (Near Immigration Office entrance) Jamestown Royal St Helena Police Service (Reception)

If you need access to an AED, the code to unlock the cabinet can be provided by the Emergency Control Centre when you dial 999. Don’t worry if you are unsure about performing CPR – the emergency call handlers are trained to guide callers step-by-step through life-saving interventions.

For further information, please contact Emergency Operations Manager, Michael Gaga-Hale, at 22500.

Photos

A Year 9 student practising CPR on a dummy while using a training AED machine

Students practising the First Aid response procedure

Students receive a CPR training certificate

Year 9 students and members of the Emergency Response Team

A student receives her certificate from Emergency Care Assistant, Martin Andrews

Emergency Operations Manager, Michael Gaga-Hale, demonstrates how to use the AED machine

Emergency Medical Technician, Rae Dickie-Clark, explains the importance of CPR

Members of the Emergency Response Team demonstrate how to perform CPR while using the AED machine.

#StHelena #RestartaHeartDay2024 #AltogetherHealthier