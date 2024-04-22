On Monday 11 December 2023, the Utilities Regulatory Authority (URA) set tariffs for the provision of services by Connect St Helena for the period from 1 January 2024 until 30 June 2024.

The URA has received new tariff proposals from Connect St Helena to come into effect on Monday 1July 2024 and is now consulting on these. The URA wishes to receive responses from as many people as possible on the tariff proposals and the consultation is open to all.

The consultation period is from Monday 22 April 2024 to Friday 31 May 2024.

The consultation document can be obtained from Judicial Services by telephone on 22340 or from Patricia Williams by email through patricia.williams@judicialservices.sh.

It is also available on the Connect St Helena website at www.connect.co.sh. Responses should be sent to Yvonne Williams at Judicial Services or by email through yvonne.williams@judicialservices.sh.

Issued on behalf of the St Helena Utilities Regulatory Authority