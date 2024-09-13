Shelby Bargo Achieves First-Class Honours in Ocean Science and Marine Conservation

A recent graduate of the University of Plymouth, Shelby Bargo, has achieved a First-Class Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Ocean Science and Marine Conservation.

Shelby’s core studies involved marine biology, oceanography, ecology, and conservation. Through a combination of theoretical coursework and practical applications, she gained invaluable experience in data collection, analysis, and research. Her hands-on work with cutting-edge scientific instruments, both in the field and laboratory, honed her analytical and problem-solving skills.

Beyond the core curriculum, Shelby also explored the legal and policy aspects of marine conservation, equipping her with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities in this field.

Reflecting on her university experience, Shelby commented:

“Plymouth was the perfect place to pursue my passion for ocean science. The hands-on learning opportunities, coupled with the university’s commitment to disability support, made my studies both rewarding and manageable. The welcoming atmosphere and friendly community created a supportive environment that helped me thrive.”

Interim Portfolio Director, Marie Horton also commented:

“Shelby has achieved at the highest level. The Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio and the many teachers who have taught Shelby are delighted and proud at her achievements. Shelby’s passion for marine conservation and her hard work, dedication and determination have supported her securing a first class honours degree. Congratulations, Shelby!”

