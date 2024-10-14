Senior Clerk of the House of Commons Departs St Helena

Representing Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, Senior Clerk Liam Laurence Smyth, concluded his week-long visit to St Helena earlier today. This visit provided a valuable opportunity for St Helena to learn from Mr Smyth’s expertise of the UK’s parliamentary system and to strengthen bilateral relations.

During his stay, Mr Smyth held productive discussions with Elected Members, Ministers, Legislative Council, and senior officials within the Public Service. These discussions focused on a range of topics, including parliamentary procedure, governance, and best practices in legislative drafting.

Mr Smyth also visited Prince Andrew School, where he engaged with students in a thought-provoking talk. His insights into the workings of the UK Parliament provided the young people with a unique perspective on the democratic process.

In recognition of his visit, a reception was held in Mr Smyth’s honour at Plantation House. The event was attended by members of the Legislative Council, government officials, and representatives of the Youth Parliament. This provided a valuable platform for Mr Smyth to interact with a diverse range of stakeholders and share his experiences.

Additionally, Mr Smyth participated in a World Mental Health Day “Tea and Talk” event with members of the Legislative Council Office on Thursday 10 October 2024. This event highlighted the importance of mental health awareness and provided a supportive environment for open discussion.

Speaker Cyril Gunnell commented:

“On behalf of the Legislative Council and SHG, I wish to extend my sincere gratitude to Mr Smyth for his visit and his valuable contributions to the island’s parliamentary development. His expertise and insights have been invaluable in strengthening St Helena’s democratic institutions.”

Photos

Speaker Cyril Gunnell and Senior Clerk of the House of Commons, Liam Laurence Smyth

Mr Smyth meeting with Legislative Council in Council Chambers, The Castle

A reception was held in Mr Smyth’s honour at Plantation House on Thursday 10 October 2024

Mr Smyth in discussion with representatives of the Youth Parliament, Zac Bargo and Hannah Beard

