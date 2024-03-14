Improving Essential Equipment in Overseas Territories Programme Update – Treasury, Infrastructure and Economic Development Portfolio

In November 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) allocated up to £1,800,000 for the purchase of equipment of critical importance to St Helena. This was focused on areas including healthcare, emergency services, port operations, road maintenance and the airport.

£267,687.70 was allocated to what was then the Treasury, Infrastructure and Sustainable Development Portfolio. This was used to purchase a Minimac Slurry Paver from VSS Macropaver. The paver arrived at the end of last year, and training for the operators and maintenance staff of the roads section and vehicle fleet section took place.

Since the arrival of the Minimac Slurry Paver, the roads section has carried out successful slurry work trials at the following locations:

on the road at White Gate, opposite the bus shelter

the road from Phillip John’s Shop to Scotland roundabout

at the car park, located behind the museum in Jamestown

on the access road to the public works yard

The latest works took place on Friday 01 March 2024 in Jamestown on the seafront, from the road through the arch to the concrete benches near the swimming pool entrance. This demonstration took place to provide the public and Legislative Council elected members, as well as representatives of the FCDO, with a visual demonstration of the capabilities of the slurry machine.

The slurry machine is also available for hire to do private work. A long term program of where around the island the machine will be working throughout the year is being compiled and will be published. This schedule will include opportunities for private hire of the machine. The public living in the areas where the machine will be working are encouraged to contact the roads section for a quote for service. The machine can be used for various paving jobs, including private roads, car parks or driveways.

For further details on this service, please contact Roads Manager Deon Robbertse by telephone on 23765.

