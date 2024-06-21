His Excellency The Governor Departs The Island

His Excellency, Governor Nigel Phillips CBE, will depart St Helena on Saturday 22 June 2024.

Stephen Thwaites, Development Attaché, will be sworn in as Acting Governor until Tasha Harris’ return to St Helena on 29 June.

Upon her return to the island, Tasha Harris, Head of the Governor’s Office, will be sworn in as Acting Governor until Governor Phillips’ return.

Governor Phillips is due to return to St Helena on Saturday 13 July 2024.

