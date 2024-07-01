St Helena Government

2024 Register Of Electors Published

1 July 2024

The Register of Electors effective from 1 July 2024 has today been published in an Extraordinary Gazette. This register will be used for the forthcoming bye-election.

The 2024 Register of Electors is available on the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes/.

Alternatively, hard copies of the register will be available at the following locations:

  • Customer Service Centre, Jamestown
  • Public Library, Jamestown
  • ENRPP Offices, Scotland
  • The Office of the Registration Officer, the Castle, Jamestown

