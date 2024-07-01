2024 Register Of Electors Published

The Register of Electors effective from 1 July 2024 has today been published in an Extraordinary Gazette. This register will be used for the forthcoming bye-election.

The 2024 Register of Electors is available on the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes/.

Alternatively, hard copies of the register will be available at the following locations:

Customer Service Centre, Jamestown

Public Library, Jamestown

ENRPP Offices, Scotland

The Office of the Registration Officer, the Castle, Jamestown

