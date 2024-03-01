Restricted Access To Jamestown Wharf And Lower Rupert’s

The cargo vessel MV Unicloud is scheduled to arrive at St Helena onSunday 3 March 2024.

The public are therefore advised that the Jamestown Wharf and the whole of lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed from Sunday 3 March 2024. It will remain closed until all cargo operations have been completed.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf and lower Rupert’s will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

Port Control thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

1 March 2024