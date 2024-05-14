Restricted Access to Jamestown Wharf

The public are advised that Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public from 08:00 on Saturday 18 May 2024, due to the arrival of cruise ship MV Artania.

Access to Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The public are also advised whilst MV Artania is in port, a 200M exclusion zone must be adhered to by all maritime traffic.

Boat owners are also advised that during the time the cruise ship is in port, no maintenance work will be permitted to be carried out on their vessel while it remains on the wharf.

SHG

14 May 2024