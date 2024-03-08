Painting of Tomb Road railings and Bellstone decking refurbishment

S. Doy Contractors will be painting the railings along the Tomb Road from today, Friday 8 March 2024, for approximately three weeks.

Tomb Road will remain open, but drivers are asked to approach this area slowly and with caution.

S. Doy Contractors will also be carrying out refurbishment works to the decking around the Bellstone in Levelwood from today, Friday 8 March 2024, for approximately three weeks.

Access to the Bellstone will be limited, and the public are asked to be mindful of the works that are being carried out and to approach the area with caution and adhere to the signage in place.

SHG

8 March 2024