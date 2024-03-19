Maundy Thursday Safety Advice

Maundy Thursday falls this year on Thursday 28 March 2024. It is St Helena tradition to spend this time fishing at various locations around the island.

To help ensure that we all stay safe the Sea Rescue Service offers the following safety advice.

If you’re planning a fishing trip, please inform family members and friends of your intended location and time of return. It is also advisable to consider taking the following items with you:

VHF radio, mobile phone or other means of communication

Life jacket

Any prescription medication

Adequate food and water

Suitable clothing for the weather conditions, including hi-vis clothing

First aid kit

Adequate lighting

Please do not fish alone.

The Sea Rescue Service teams will be patrolling the various fishing areas around the island throughout Maundy Thursday night. If any assistance is required, you can call for help on VHF Channel 16, which will be monitored at all times by the Emergency Services Call Centre (call sign ‘St Helena Radio’).

The teams can also be signalled by flashing or waving a light and, as usual, will still be contactable in an emergency via telephone number 999.

The tides on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday are as follows:

Maundy Thursday

High tide: 04:20 – 0.85m above chart datum

Low tide: 10:28 – 0.11m above chart datum

High tide: 16:42 – 0.86m above chart datum

Low tide: 22:54 – 0.15m above chart datum

Good Friday

High tide: 04:54 – 0.80m above chart datum

Low tide: 11:02 – 0.15m above chart datum

High tide: 17:15 – 0.81m above chart datum

Low tide: 23:29 – 0.18m above chart datum

The Sea Rescue Service wish everyone a safe and happy Easter.

SHG

19 March 2024