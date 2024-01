HM Customs will be operating a reduced service today, Tuesday 9 January 2024, until 15:00. During this time HM Customs will be processing the release of merchant cargo only. Normal opening hours will resume on Wednesday 10 January 2024 between 09:00 and 15:00.

HM Customs apologises for any inconvenience this may cause. The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

9 January 2023