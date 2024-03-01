Delegation To Depart Island For Official Visit To Montserrat

At the invitation of the Governor and Premier of Monserrat, a delegation consisting of HE Governor Nigel Phillips, Chief Minister Julie Thomas and Chief Secretary Susan O’Bey is due to travel to fellow Overseas Territory, Montserrat. The Chief Minister and Chief Secretary will depart St Helena on Sunday 10 March 2024. The Governor is departing the island on Saturday 02 March to travel to the UK, before joining the delegation en-route to Montserrat.

The visit has been facilitated by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and aims to build links between the two Overseas Territories. Montserrat has a population similar in size to St Helena, and is an Overseas Territory that is also in receipt of Overseas Development Assistance.

Whilst in Montserrat the delegation will meet with the Governor, Premier, members of parliament and officials. Meetings will cover a broad range of topics but will focus on the following areas:

Governance, policy and corporate leadership

Fiscal policy, financial accountability and monitoring

Outcome framework

Programme management of the Montserrat Capital Investment Programme for Resilient Economic Growth (similar to St Helena’s EDIP), together with asset management and risk management

The party will also be exchanging knowledge on approaches and best practices.

On the visit, Chief Minister Julie Thomas commented:

“I am delighted to be visiting Montserrat. I look forward to meeting with the Governor, Premier Easton Taylor-Farrell, various members of parliament and the Montserrat administration, and building valuable links with an island so similar to St Helena. I have heard a lot about Montserrat’s tenacity, optimism, and most importantly, the kindness and warmth of its people.”

The delegation is due to arrive back to St Helena on Saturday 23 March 2024. Whilst the Governor is off-island, Stephen Thwaites will be appointed Acting Governor. Deputy Chief Secretary Gillian Francis will fulfil the role of Chief Secretary in Susan O’Bey’s absence. Confirmation of which member of the ministerial team has been appointed Deputy Chief Minister in the Chief Minister’s absence will be provided in due course.

1 March 2024