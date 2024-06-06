Budget Book 2024/25 Published

Following Monday’s presentation of the Appropriation Bill 2024 in the Legislative Council and the budget speech by Minister of the Treasury and Economic Development Portfolios, Mark Brooks, the Budget Book 2024/25 is now available to read on the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Estimates-of-Recurrent-and-Capital-Expenditure-and-Revenue.pdf.

The Budget Book, formally titled Estimates of Recurrent and Capital Expenditure and Revenue 2024/25 – 2026/27, covers the government’s forecasted revenue and expenditure for the 2024/25 financial year.

It covers how much money the government expects to receive and how it intends to spend this. It also explains the assumptions and methodologies applied where the government has costed policy decisions.

Within the Budget Book you will find details about overall government finances as well as portfolio-specific finances.

