Arrival of the MV Karoline

The MV Karoline is scheduled to arrive at St Helena on Wednesday 20 March 2024 and will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty. Cargo operations will commence as soon as practical and should be completed by Thursday 21 March 2024.

The public are therefore advised that the Jamestown Wharf and the whole of lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from Wednesday 20 March 2024 and until the vessel has departed. These areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

19 March 2024