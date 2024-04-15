Arrival of the MV Karoline and MV Hondius

The MV Karoline is scheduled to arrive in St Helena at 05:30 on Wednesday 17 April 2024 and will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty. Cargo operations are expected to commence on Wednesday and should be completed by Friday 19 April 2024.

The MV Hondius will also arrive at 17:00 on Wednesday 17 April 2024 and will anchor in James Bay until 18 or 19 April 2024.

The public are therefore advised that Jamestown Wharf and the whole of lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from Wednesday 17 April 2024 until Friday 19 April 2024. These areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public are also advised that while the MV Hondius is in port, a 200M exclusion zone must be adhered to by all marine traffic.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

15 April 2024