Additional Public Transport For Duke Of Edinburgh Public Events

18 January 2024

Additional public transport will be available for journeys on Wednesday 24 January and Friday 26 January. This is to accommodate those wishing to attend the two public events for the Duke of Edinburgh’s visit.

Wednesday 24 January
St Paul’s and Half Tree Hollow AreaService provided by Colin’s Garage will depart White Gate at 09:15 and travel into Jamestown via Scotland, Rosemary Plain, Cleugh’s Plain, New Ground Point, White Wall, Salvation Army Hall, HTH Community Centre and Ladder Hill.    The return journey will depart Jamestown at 13:30.
Longwood AreaService provided by Fox Motors will depart Bottom Woods at 09:15 and travel into Jamestown via Longwood Gate, Hutts Gate and Alarm Forest.    The return journey will depart Jamestown at 13:30.
Levelwood AreaService provided by Johnny Isaac will depart Silver Hill at 09:15 and travel on the Flag thereafter into Jamestown through Levelwood, Hutts Gate and Alarm Forest.    The return journey will depart Jamestown at 13:30.
Friday 26 January
St Paul’s and Half Tree Hollow AreaThere will not be any additional public transport service from the St Paul’s and Half Tree Hollow areas on this day.
Longwood AreaService provided by Fox Motors will depart Hutts Gate at 06:50 travelling on to Longwood Gate, Bottom Woods and the St Helena Airport.    The return journey will depart the airport at 09:15.
Levelwood AreaService provided by Johnny Isaac will depart Silver Hill at 06:45 travelling to the St Helena Airport via Levelwood, Hutts Gate, Longwood, Bottom Woods and the St Helena Airport.   The return journey will depart the airport at 09:15.

