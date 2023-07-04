Statistical Update: Population

The latest statistical estimates have been released for population and births and deaths for May 2023.

At the end of May 2023, there were an estimated 4,340 people on the island, of which 4,203 were estimated to be residents. This is similar to the end of May 2022, when the estimated on island population stood at 4,311 and residents numbered 4,222.

There were also an estimated 137 visitors on St Helena at the end of May 2023, this represents a 13% decrease from the previous month of April (157) but is also a 54% increase compared to May 2022, a year ago (89).

In the last twelve months, there has been a decrease in the number of children (0-14 years) and those of roughly working age (15-64 years), by 7.9% and 1.7% respectively, but an increase in those 65 and over, by 6.4%. The Old Aged Dependency Ratio of the resident population (the number of those 65 and over compared to those of roughly working age) is estimated to be 47.1 at the end of May 2023, an increase compared to May 2022, when it was estimated to be 43.4.

Before 2000, the number of births each year exceeded the number of deaths. However, since then, the number of deaths has exceeded births in almost every year. In the last twelve months, there were 60 deaths and 13 births, including those that occurred off-island. In the first five months of 2023, there have been only three births, but 24 deaths.

Get the data

A data file in Excel format with statistics on population (arrivals, departures, births, deaths and resident population sex/age breakdowns) can be downloaded here.