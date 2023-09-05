Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena. Note that these estimates are provisional.

Arrivals

In July 2023, there were a total of 259 arrivals, the same number of arrivals compared to the same period in 2022. Of these July 2023 arrivals, 251 arrived by air and the remaining 8 by sea. 129 people arrived for leisure, including 46 non-St Helenians, and 83 St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island.

Departures

There were an estimated 326 departures in July 2023, 67 more than the number of arrivals. Of these, 316 left by air and the remaining 10 by sea. Compared to the same month a year ago this is an increase of 60 departures, or 23%.

Get the data

A file with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to July 2023 can be downloaded here (Excel format).