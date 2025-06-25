Ambulance Operations During Ladder Hill Road Closure – July 2025

The Health and Social Care Portfolio (HSC) advises the public of temporary changes to ambulance operations during the closure of Ladder Hill and Shy Road from 1 to 31 July 2025.

To maintain emergency cover, ambulance vehicles will be based at the Community Care Complex (CCC) in Half Tree Hollow outside of normal working hours. This location has been chosen as most ambulance clinicians live nearby, enabling quicker mobilisation.

During weekdays (08:30 to 16:00), ambulances will continue to operate from the General Hospital, with staff on hand to support the Emergency Department.

A second on-call clinician will be available during evenings and weekends and based in the Alarm Forest or Longwood area. This clinician will carry a response car and can attend critical incidents such as cardiac arrests.

The public are reminded to familiarise themselves with the nearest Automated External Defibrillator (AED). AEDs are accessible 24/7 at the following locations:

District Location Half Tree Hollow Half Tree Hollow Clinic (Outside of the main entrance) St Paul’s The Pavilion Area (In the green shed) at Francis Plain Levelwood Silver Hill Shop (Outside) Blue Hill Blue Hill Community Centre (Outside) Sandy Bay Bamboo Hedge Shop (Outside) Rupert’s Sea Rescue Building (Outside the main entrance) Longwood Royal St Helena Police Post (Outside) Jamestown Customs Building (Near the entrance to the Immigration office)

To help emergency services find you faster, please download the free what3words app. All emergency call handlers are trained in first aid and will guide you until help arrives.

For emergencies, dial 999. For non-urgent queries, contact Michael Gaga-Hale on 22500.

HSC thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation during this period.



