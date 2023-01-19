Waste Management Services Update

Waste Management Services (WMS) would like to inform the public that there are end of life tyres at Horse Point Landfill Site (HPLS) Bulky Waste Cell which are available for the public for upcycling projects.

The tyres have been made available to the public thanks to a joint project between SHG and the Ascension Island Government (AIG). Special thanks again goes to AIG’s Waste Management Team for the tyres and to AW Ship Management Limited for providing reduced shipping costs which enabled this joint working between the islands.

HPLS is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week. However, the public are encouraged to visit HPLS during daylight hours only, unless they are equipped with adequate lighting to ensure they can navigate the site safely.

WMS would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public that the Public Recycling Facility is also available to dispose of waste. This is in addition to the Bulky Waste Cell and gives others the opportunity to salvage and reuse some of these waste streams. This can include items such as glass, cans, scrap metal, wood, white goods and small electrical appliances, textiles and clothing, and furniture.

The public are further reminded that only domestic waste should be placed in wheelie bins for disposal in the Refuse Collection Vehicles (RCV). Waste such as garden waste, construction waste, electrical appliances, scrap metal, vehicle batteries, oil, lubricants and paints, and agriculture chemicals should not be disposed of alongside domestic waste. These products can cause damage to the RCV’s which could render them unusable. WMS reserves the right not to empty a wheelie bin if it contains unacceptable and or hazardous waste.

When visiting HPLS, different Waste Cells for correct and safe disposal are signposted, but the WMS team can advise where these are if needed. HPLS is staffed during normal working hours of Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 4pm.

For more information on HPLS Operations including recycling, please contact Patrick Crowie, Landfill Manager, on telephone: 23655 or email: landfill.manager@helanta.co.sh.

19 January 2023