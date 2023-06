The public is advised that from today, Wednesday 31 May 2023, the section of the walkway from the top of the Arch towards the Museum, in Jamestown, will be closed to all pedestrians until further notice.

This will allow the Building Maintenance team to carry out repairs to the stone wall on the New Horizons building. The area will be closed for approximately 5 weeks.

The public is thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.