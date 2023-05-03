Temporary Closure of Parking Spaces in Jamestown

From Tuesday 02 May to Thursday 25 May, the car parking spaces directly outside the Court House in Jamestown will be closed and not available for use.

This closure has been authorised by the Highways Authority. A stage will be erected in this area ahead of the celebrations on Sunday 7 May for the coronation of King Charles and the Queen Consort, and will remain in place until after celebrations for St Helena’s Day.

The spaces will be reopened to the public as usual from Thursday 25 May.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

SHG

01 May 2023