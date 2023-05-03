Sounding Of Emergency Warning System On Tuesday 02 May

Saint Helena Government would like to apologise for the disruption caused by yesterday’s sounding of the public warning system in Jamestown.

Although it was announced on 24 April 2023 that testing of the system would be taking place on the first Tuesday of each month, the sounding of the system yesterday was more substantial and sustained than would ordinarily be the case. This is because it was related to final commissioning and testing works, prior to the system going live.

This was scheduled to be announced the day before to provide additional notice to the public, but due to an administrative issue, the public announcement was unfortunately not released in time.

Whilst it will be essential to conduct regular future tests to ensure the system is operational when needed, these will only be very brief soundings once a month.

The public warning system forms a key part of the Island’s emergency preparedness and response measures, and further guidance will be issued in due course. This will include how the system will be used and what actions the public should take when they hear the system.

We thank the public for their support and understanding.