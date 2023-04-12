Restricted Access To Jamestown Wharf

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

The public is advised that the Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Sunday, 16, Monday, 17, and Tuesday, 18April 2023, due to the arrival of the cruise ship MV Hondius.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The public is also advised that while the MV Hondius is in Port, a 200M exclusion zone must be adhered to by all marine traffic.

SHG

12April 2023