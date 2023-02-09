R2 Project – Side Path Road Completion Works – The Brow Drainage

Following the re-opening of Side Path Road to traffic in December 2022, the Contractor will be continuing to complete the remaining works under the construction contract over the next few weeks. This includes the completion of the storm drainage system, incorporating the cross-drain above Napoleon Street from The Brow to The Run.

To complete this work, the Highways Authority has approved the closure of Seales Corner Road between The Brow and the Carnarvon Court entrance over a period of 2-3 weeks. This work will commence on Monday, 13 February 2023. Access will however still be permitted to emergency service vehicles.

Radio announcements will be made to update the public on progress, and particularly if the road can be re-opened at any time during the construction activities.

SHG

9 February 2023