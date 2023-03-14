R2 Project – Side Path Road Completion Works – The Brow Drainage

Last month it was confirmed that the contractor would be undertaking works to complete the remaining elements of the Side Path Road construction contract. These works are now focused on drainage below the Brow, and are progressing in the vicinity of Seales Corner Road, Harris Flats, Parish Block and the Run.

Seales Corner Road is now re-opened, but there will need to be a further closure later this month to enable final completion of the works. An announcement will be made about this in due course.

The focus of the works have now moved to the Run. In order to construct the connection from Seales Corner Road to the Run, it is necessary to close the Run to all pedestrians between Harris Flats and Connect’s offices for approximately two weeks.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Appropriate warning signage will be in place throughout the closure.

Radio announcements will continue to be made to update the public on progress. This will include the re-opening of the Run and the timing of the planned work between Harris Flats and Parish Block.

For further information on the site works please contact the EDIP site supervisor, Mr Chris Williams, on 67424.

SHG

10 March 2023