HM Customs Office Closure

HM Customs would like to advise the public that their office at the Jamestown Wharf will be closed for business tomorrow, Tuesday 8 August 2023.

During this closure the Customs switchboard will be operational and any queries can be left with the Administration Assistant on telephone number 22287. Customs staff will reply to your query when they return to work.

Normal working hours will resume on 9 August 2023.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted and HM Customs thanks the public for their support and cooperation.

SHG

7 August 2023