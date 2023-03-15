Economic Development Investment Programme – Public Information Meetings

15 March 2023
The Capital Programme Section will be holding a series of public information meetings during March 2023. These meetings are held quarterly to provide the public with the opportunity to hear directly about the various pieces of Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) work underway, and to put any questions or queries they might have to the team responsible for delivering these.
The meetings in March will include works to Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development and Side Path Road and Field Road Rehabilitation.
All meetings will begin at 7pm and will take place as follows:
|Date
|Venue
|Monday, 27 March
|Harford Community Centre
|Tuesday, 28 March
|St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
|Wednesday, 29 March
|Museum of Saint Helena, Jamestown
|Thursday, 30 March
|Kingshurst Community Centre
Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
SHG
15 March 2023