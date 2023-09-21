Cargo Clearance

The Maria Da Paz is expected to arrive on Thursday, 21st September 2023. HM Customs would like to advise the public that the issuing of cargo from Ascension Island will take place on the following days:

DATES TIMES Friday 22nd Sept 13:00 – 17:30 Monday 25th Sept 09:00 – 15:00 Tuesday 26th Sept 09:00 – 15:00

During this time, the Wharf will be closed for cargo operations which includes merchants such as Richard James International Ltd, MS Atlantic Ltd, Zedcore etc.

Normal cargo operation will resume on Wednesday 27th September at 09:00.

Operational and logistical delays are anticipated, however we appreciate your patience and understanding. We thank you in advance for your cooperation.

SHG

21 September 2023