Arrival of the Maria Da Paz

The Maria Da Paz is scheduled to arrive at St Helena on Friday, 24 November 2023, and will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty. Cargo operations will commence as soon as practicable.

The Jamestown Wharf and the whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from Friday 24 November 2023 until Saturday 25 November 2023. These areas will be strictly prohibited and access is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements for authorisation from Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.