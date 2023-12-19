Utilities Regulatory Authority Issues New Tariff Report

The Utilities Regulatory Authority (URA) has issued a Directive Report outlining the new tariffs for electricity, water supplied, drainage, connection and reconnection.

Earlier this year, Connect St Helena requested permission to adjust the utility tariffs. After ongoing discussions and consultations the URA has agreed to new tariffs. The report issued by the URA explains the decision that the URA has made and provides consumers with additional information as to the next steps for utility tariffs.

A copy of the report can be found on the SHG Website via www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/.

